Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for January 2022

The daily dilemma of what to watch is one that plagues us all. Thankfully, Netflix is constantly rolling out new content on a near-daily basis, bringing about the hottest, new releases to stream right now from the comfort of your living room.

Each month, T3 will be rounding up what's trending, what's got critics talking and more importantly, what films are worth your time. These films are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, though a lot can be found in other regions – mainly any Netflix Originals.

Of course, you can always opt for a VPN to unblock your favourite streaming platforms and start enjoying content from Netflix around the globe. Okay, with that out the way, let's dive in as to what to watch in January 2022.

Don't Look Up

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Big Short and Vice director Adam McKay is back with his latest flick, Don't Look Up, which sees Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to warn humanity about a comet that is set to destroy all of human civilisation.

This satirical sci-fi film is one of the biggest releases to ever hit the streaming service, setting a new record for the most viewing hours in a single week, so word of mouth has clearly been strong. It's really unsurprising with a star-studded supporting cast, including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Tyle Perry, Mark Rylance, and more. There's even a cameo from Ariana Grande!

The Power of the Dog

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hot off the heels of its victory at the Golden Globes, The Power of the Dog is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage and sees Benedict Cumberbatch on fine form as a charismatic but complicated rancher, who forms a new bond with his brother's new wife (played by Kirsten Dunst).

While a difficult film to watch in parts, the performances from the main cast are sublime, while the setting of 1925 Montana feels incredibly lifelike. Jesse Plemons once again puts in a respectable performance too, yet is simply outshone by his co-stars. It's not a film for everyone. It is, however, a film to be applauded and one that is likely to continue its awards run with a deafening Oscar buzz surrounding it. Well worth sticking with, regardless of the slow start.

The Gentlemen

(Image credit: Miramax)

After a few misses, Guy Ritchie returned with the hilarious and hard to turn away The Gentlemen. Back to the days of Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, we follow Matthew McConaughey's Mickey, a marijuana kingpin who is trying to get out of the game. Naturally, it's never that easy and chaos ensues.

There's so much to like here, such as Hugh Grant's wonderfully camp Fletcher or Charlie Hunnam's fed-up Raymond. There's a specific chase scene starring the latter that gave me one of the biggest laughs in cinema for ages. Let's hope Ritchie sticks to this style.