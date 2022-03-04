Top 3 Netflix fantasy movies for March 2022 (and the secret code to get more)

With the world as it is right now, you might be searching for some escapism, something to take your mind off things. And what's better than a good fantasy movie, by definition set in a totally different world.

Netflix is on the case, too, with a whole host of excellent fantasy movies available on the service right now for March 2022. We've picked out three of our favourites but head over to the code 9744 to browse the full selection if nothing in our list appeals.

So, sit back and enjoy a trip to a totally different world.

Jumanji: The Next Level

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The reboot of Jumanji back in 2017 was better than it had any right to be and, while it didn't have the charm or the Robin Williams of the 1995 original, it did have a load of kick-ass action and comedy in it.

And here, in the sequel to the reboot, you get even more of that, with Dwayne Johnson once more donning a grey short sleeve shirt and using his massive guns to help traverse the next level of the increasingly deadly Jumanji game, which they have got trapped in again.

Yes, so all very light and disposable, but the fantasy level is baked into the premise and the CG is off the chart crazy at times, so well worth a watch on a Friday night with a few drinks if you're in the mood for a fantastical action comedy.

Constantine

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Post The Matrix Keanu Reaves stars as the titular Constantine here, who is a typical anti-hero that is an expert in the occult and fighting, banishing and destroying the denizens of hell. He's also dying of lung cancer because he smokes about 50 a day. Oh Keanu!

Constantine is, of course, drawn into a plot where if the baddies get their way it will literally be hell on Earth, which Constantine or co-star Rachel Weisz isn't too keen on.

The movie heavily leans on the detective noir genre, with Keanu and Rachel needing to piece together what is happening before it is all too late. The CG is very sketchy by today's standards but there's not much of it and the film is actually quite fun in a comic boom cheesy way.

There's also some supporting quality in terms of Tilda Swinton and Peter Stomare.

Van Helsing

(Image credit: Netflix )

Our final entry is the epic gothic horror movie starring (a very young) Hugh Jackman as the movie's namesake. As you would expect, there are monsters galore in this so bad it is good classic, only adding to the overall fun.

Underworld star Kate Beckinsale co-stars along with Jackman in a plot that is basically Van Helsing versus vampires, with some extra monsters thrown in for good measure. This is very much an early 2000s creature feature, with a series of beasties needing to be dispatched.

Some of the CGI is a very dated in the modern era, but that's to be expected with a movie from nearly two decades ago (yes, we know), and the keen eyed among viewers will spot a rare David Wenham appearance as Van Helsing's weapon and gadget supplier.

Incredibly silly but incredibly fantastical also.