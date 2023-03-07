This year's MacBook Air and Pro could be packing Apple's next-gen M3 chip

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Right now it seems that Apple is seeing more leaks than a Welsh greengrocer. Fresh from reports that the next iMac may sport Apple's next-gen M3 processor, another report says that the M3 chip will make its way into this year's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro – and those laptops could be unveiled as soon as this summer.

This time the report comes from 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), whose sources claim that the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air will be M3 devices and that a refreshed M3 MacBook Pro is also in development.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, the new 13-inch MacBook Air (codenamed J513) is already in the works with an M3 chip. It will be announced along with a brand-new 15-inch version (codenamed J515), which will also have the M3 chip.

So what will the M3 bring to the Mac party?

What the M3 chip is likely to deliver

The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will reportedly get an 8-core M3 system on a chip. That's similar to the current M2 MacBook Air, which is available with 8-core CPUs and either 8-core or 10-core GPUs. Hopefully this time around there'll be more memory: both M2 MacBook Airs top out at 8GB of unified memory.

It's likely that we'll also see Pro and Max versions of the M3, albeit not in these first laptops. The M2 versions take the cores up to 10 or 12 GPU cores, 16, 19 or 30 GPU cores and 16 or 32GB of unified memory.

As ever with the MacBooks, the Air is likely to get the least powerful version of the M3 in order to differentiate it from, and encourage people to buy, the MacBook Pro models.

As for the WWDC launch, that bit appears to be speculation: Apple did announce the M2 at WWDC last year, but as yet there's no firm indication that it intends to repeat that in 2023.