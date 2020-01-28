This DOUBLE DATA Virgin Mobile SIM only deal offers 40GB for just £18

If you already own a smartphone that you're perfectly happy with, then there's no point signing up to another two-year contract for a new handset. But you might be able to slash the price of your monthly bills by moving to a SIM-only deal like this unbelievable new offer from Virgin Mobile.

The mobile carrier taken its 20GB SIM-only plan, which costs just £18, and DOUBLED the data allowance. The end result is a 40GB SIM-only plan from just £18 a month from Carphone Warehouse. The SIM-only deal, which is part of a 12-month contract, also boasts unlimited text messages and minutes to boot.

Of course, 40GB of mobile data is tons. However, if you're constantly bingeing on box sets, watching YouTube clips, streaming albums on Spotify or Apple Music, then we'd point you towards the unlimited data SIM-only offer available from Three UK right now.

It's worth noting that 40GB is more than enough for most people. Given how often our devices connect to a Wi-Fi network – at home, in restaurants, cafés, even on the London Underground – you likely won't be using it all that much. To put 40GB in perspective, that's enough to download between 8,000 - 10,500 high-resolution songs.

Needless to say that's a lot of albums.

Virgin Media SIM-Only Deal | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | Now £18 a month from Carphone Warehouse

As you'd expect, those who sign-up for this discounted SIM-only deal will benefit from all the usual perks of a Virgin Mobile contract, including unlimited access to Virgin Media's network of 3.5 million public Wi-Fi hotspots around the UK. This includes access to the London Underground network.

If you're still not sold on the idea of signing-up to Virgin Mobile, then why not check the other options available in T3's interactive comparison chart below?