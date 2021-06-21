There's only one UK telescope deal this Amazon Prime Day, but it's a really good one

Stargazing has enjoyed a boom in popularity during these pandemic times. Perhaps because you can do it from your bedtime, perhaps because people are drawn to the chance to explore far-flung galaxies at a time when actual travel is so limited. Perhaps people are just spying on their neighbours. Whatever the motivation, the result is that telescopes have been in major demand over the past year or so – and the result of that is that recent shopping events have not yielded many good telescope deals, if any.

It's Amazon Prime Day today, and in many ways not much has changed – today's best Prime Day deals are by no means teeming with bargain telescopes. HOWEVER. We have spied one deal, and it's a really good one, especially for stargazing newbies (for alternatives, head to our best telescope buyer's guide).

EMARTH telescope| was £99, now £56.09 at Amazon (save £43)

This 70mm astronomical refractor telescope from EMARTH is aimed at kids or adult beginners, and there's a massive 44% off for Prime members. It's designed to be quick and easy to set up, and comes with two 1.25" eyepieces and an adjustable tripod.View Deal

A reminder that these offers are only open to Amazon Prime subscribers. Sign up for your free trial to claim:

This EMARTH telescope has 360mm(f/5.1) focal length and 70mm aperture, as well as fully coated optical glass for clear, bright images. It can be used for nature spotting or birdwatching during the daytime, as well an enabling you to observe the moon at night. Two 1.25" eyepieces (K25mm & K10mm) are included. It's easy to set up, with no tools required, and the attached tripod is adjustable, and folds into the provided bag for travel and storage.

The reviews on Amazon are very positive, with 81% giving it 4 or 5*. At just under £60 with this deal, we think it'd make an excellent gift for a young person who's into science or nature.

Want more advice in choosing the right telescope for your needs? We have some guides that might help:

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US