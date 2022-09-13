The GoPro Hero 11 launches this week, and we’re seeing double

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Every hero worth their salt has a sidekick, and it seems GoPro have just remembered this. The industry-leading brand are releasing their latest action camera this week, the GoPro Hero 11, and a tantalising teaser video (opens in new tab) recently revealed that the new model will come in two different sized iterations – making this the first time a twin release has happened since GoPro Session came out seven years ago.

This is exciting news, and it confirms what the rumour mill has been grinding out since Winfuture (opens in new tab) got wind of the imminent arrival of the more compact camera and broke the news. But what else do we know about the GoPro Hero 11 and the mini version so far?

The teaser vision is shot in the shadows and doesn’t give too much away, but early indications suggest that the mini camera won’t have a front screen. It’s thought that it will be a bit bigger than the ultra-compact cuboid Session, which some people found fiddly to operate.

The GoPro Hero 11 models in silhouette (Image credit: GoPro)

The larger of the two models is, of course, the eagerly awaited successor to the excellent GoPro Hero 10, which is currently the best GoPro on the market and, arguably, the best action camera available today.

Tomorrow, however, is another day. The much-anticipated release of the new GoPro Hero 11 will take place on 14 September at 6am Pacific Time, which is 2pm here in the UK, and that’s when the baton will likely be passed on to the next generation.

Speculation is rife that the twin release means GoPro are intending to begin parallel development of action cameras intended for different uses, but employing the same cutting edge recording capability.

Back in April a more basic model of the Hero 10 – the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones (opens in new tab), a high-performing lightweight FPV (First Person View) action camera for drones – was piloted in the US.

Weighing just 54g, the HERO10 Black Bones is still capable (opens in new tab) of capturing cinematic 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second, 4K 4:3 video at 60 frames per second and 2.7K 4:3 video at a super-slow 120 frames per second.

T3 testers have been busy testing the capability and features of both GoPro Hero 11 units, so watch this space for a full review.