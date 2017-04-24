T3 Agenda: Sony's Xperia XZ Premium goes Bronze Pink, Abbey Road Studios to support new music startups and more

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium gets pretty in Bronzed Pink

Sony has unveiled a brand new edition of one of its luxurious flagship handsets, the Xperia XZ Premium - one that's finished in a rather fetching Bronze Pink.

The new handset comes with all the features you'd expect from Sony's premier handset, including a new Motion Eye camera (complete with super slow motion 960fps video capture), a great Predictive Capture feature and 4K video recording as standard.

The device comes with an impressive 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, with a meaty Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Mobile Platform chip under the hood to keep all those features and apps running super smooth. It even has an intuitive unlock with fingerprint sensor on power button (although Sony has advised us this feature is not available in all markets).

The USB Type-C compatible handset will be available in the UK from June 2017.

Abbey Road Studios starts new program to support music tech start-ups

Abbey Road Studios, the world famous recording studio at the forefront of music creativity and innovation for 85 years, is introducing the newest members of its music-tech incubator start-up program, Abbey Road Red.

AI Music and Vochlea will join Red and begin a six month mentoring program where Abbey Road Studios will support these start-ups in every aspect of development, providing access to the studio’s staff, knowledge and facilities.

Developing the latest music technology start-ups, entrepreneurs and researchers, Abbey Road Red is the first incubator of its kind in Europe. After a successful six months mentoring the 2016 wave of exciting music technology start-ups – Scored, Qrates and The Audio Hunt – the new Abbey Road Red recruits will have access to the Abbey Road Red board.

This mentoring team includes executives across Abbey Road Studios and Universal Music Group with a wide range of skills and knowledge base.

Like any big game in the modern era, details regarding the next Call of Duty entry have leaked, purportedly revealing lots of juicy details including a release date and ore.

Call of Duty WW2, which is set for a big official reveal later this week, has had the lid blown off some of its new features thanks to some leaked marketing materials.

According to the leak, CoD WW2 will feature the usual multiplayer mode the series has built its empire on (presumably without all those jetpacks and wall-running features), a solo campaign set during the global conflict and a special standalone co-op mode.

Even more interestingly (if true), the game will get a special Beta test one week before its release on 3 November for those that pre-order. The CoD series does tend to launch at the start of November each year (Infinite Warfare launched on 4 November last year, for instance) so the date does hold some credence.

The official Call of Duty WW2 reveal trailer will arrive at 6pm on Wednesday 26 April 2017.