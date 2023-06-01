Sony is bringing my favourite PS5 game to PC

PC gaming is about to ratchet up a gear

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
(Image credit: Sony)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Get your wrenches ready, the best game on PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is coming to PC. If you haven’t played it yet, soon you’ll have no excuse. 

Sony has announced that the heroic Lombax and the little robot that could will make their way to Steam and the Epic Games Store on the 26th of July, just over two years after its launch as a PS5 exclusive. This is the first time in their 20-year history (that’s gone way too quickly) that the dynamic duo will appear on PC. 

Insomniac couldn’t have a picked a better place to start the series’ PC adventure. Rift Apart is the latest and arguably the greatest game in the series. It follows our titular heroes’ escapades through dozens of different dimensions and introduces their counterparts Rivet & Kit (see what they did there?). 

Best PS5 GAMES 2020

(Image credit: Sony)

I would argue that the PS5 game is the best-looking console game of all time, with gorgeous animations, ray tracing and new worlds that seamlessly blur between each other every time you enter a purple portal. My jaw has already dropped in anticipation of how beautiful the best gaming laptops will make it look. If you have an ultrawide monitor, then lucky you as Sony has revealed the whole game will have “support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.”

Sony has also announced already that the game will feature full mouse and keyboard compatibility but if you don’t play with a Dualsense controller (or even Dualsense Edge) I think you’re missing out. Every weapon in the game's crazy arsenal has an alternate fire function activated by holding the adaptive trigger gently, as opposed to all the way down. I don’t how this will work with mouse and keyboard but Sony has promised those using a PS5 controller on a wired connection will get the same haptic feedback as console players.  

TOPICS
Gaming
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸