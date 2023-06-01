Sony is bringing my favourite PS5 game to PC

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Get your wrenches ready, the best game on PS5 , Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is coming to PC. If you haven’t played it yet, soon you’ll have no excuse.

Sony has announced that the heroic Lombax and the little robot that could will make their way to Steam and the Epic Games Store on the 26th of July, just over two years after its launch as a PS5 exclusive. This is the first time in their 20-year history (that’s gone way too quickly) that the dynamic duo will appear on PC.

Insomniac couldn’t have a picked a better place to start the series’ PC adventure. Rift Apart is the latest and arguably the greatest game in the series. It follows our titular heroes’ escapades through dozens of different dimensions and introduces their counterparts Rivet & Kit (see what they did there?).

I would argue that the PS5 game is the best-looking console game of all time, with gorgeous animations, ray tracing and new worlds that seamlessly blur between each other every time you enter a purple portal. My jaw has already dropped in anticipation of how beautiful the best gaming laptops will make it look. If you have an ultrawide monitor, then lucky you as Sony has revealed the whole game will have “support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.”