32GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

2GB data upfront $99.99 $30 /mth View Deal at Cricket

T3.com's deals patrol has brought in a tasty new iPhone 7 deal and, if you're quick, you can grab £25 off the upfront cost of either the 32GB model in various colours.

After the discount, the handset is down to £50 upfront on EE from Mobiles.co.uk, while the tariff gets you 5GB of data for the not-too-shabby £31 each month. What's more, there are unlimited calls and texts, too.

Now, that's what we call an iPhone 7 deal!

The best iPhone 7 deal in full:

iPhone 7 32GB | EE 4G | Unlimited calls and texts | 5GB data | £75 £50 upfront | £30.99 per month with free next day delivery

Use the voucher code SAVE25 to save an extra £25 on what was already the UK's best iPhone 7 deal. That reduces the upfront cost to £50 and leaves you paying £30.99 per month for 5GB data and unlimited calls and texts. That amount of data is more than enough for 99% of people - you'd only need more if you're planning to stream lots of music and video when not connected to wifi. We have no word yet how long this deal will last but given how cheap it is against the compeition we'd wager it won't be available for long. Total cost over 24 months is £793.76View this deal: Black | Rose Gold | Gold | Silver

The iPhone 7 is one of the best smartphones in the world right now last year, so if you've been thinking of picking one up now could be the perfect time to do so. Check out our iPhone 7 review, iPhone 7 Plus review or our full iPhone 7 deals page.