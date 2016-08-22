Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Injustice Edition leaks with 6GB RAM

Your Dark Knight in shining armour is apparently about to swoop in and save you from not having the most badass phone on the planet. Yup, Samsung is reportedly releasing a Galaxy Note 7 Injustice Edition, packing Batman level upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Injustice Edition has leaked in photos on Chinese blogging site Weibo. The pictures clearly show what looks like the latest Galaxy Note 7 but with a gold Batman batarang logo on the rear and gold metal finishes on the front.

Much like the already official Galaxy S7 edge Injustice Edition, this also appears to have Batman themed OS finishes like a special keyboard, Batman background and more.

Another exciting tease for this release is the claim that it also comes packing a hefty 6GB of RAM. That's a good chunk more than the 4GB of RAM the standard Galaxy Note 7 comes with in western markets. Ideal for all your Batman-style investigations - although in this case more likely on social media than the grimey streets of Gotham.

China already has a 6GB version of the handset so this Injustice Edition at that top spec seems likely.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Injustice Edition is also rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 821 processor and 128GB of storage. What it's not expected to come with is a cheap price tag. We'll have to wait until Samsung announces it officially before we find out if this is reserved for those with Bruce Wayne level wealth.

