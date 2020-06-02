PS5: Sony indefinitely postpones PlayStation 5 launch event

"We do not feel that right now is a time for celebration"

PS5
(Image credit: Sony)

By

Sony has announced via Twitter its decision to suspend its upcoming livestream, which was set to showcase a series of PS5 games and, perhaps, the console itself. 

The livestream, originally scheduled for June 4, is being postponed indefinitely. The decision was taken by Sony to "allow more important voices to be heard" during the tragedy and widespread unrest currently engulfing the United States. 

Check out Sony's full statement below:

The Xbox Series X team has tweeted messages of support, replying to a separate tweet from the official PlayStation account in direct support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Although the excitement around the PS5's unveiling is at fever pitch, Sony is placing the stream on the back-burner, as it understandably does not want to launch its new console amid an environment of turmoil. 

The delay is a sensitive move by Sony, allowing its customers to focus on the importance of events currently unfolding. However, it is also a pragmatic business decision, postponing the launch until a time in which gamers can be wholly focused on the next-gen console. 

Gaming isn't the only industry putting a hold on its plans as a result of the ongoing unrest: major music industry labels such as Interscope, Warner and Sony have declared today "Blackout Tuesday", and opted not to release new music. 

More on PS5:

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.