Nintendo Switch 2 release date rumours just got demolished

Rumours of a second-generation Nintendo Switch due to launch in the second half of 2019 have been unceremoniously dismantled by Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé in a recent interview with Forbes.

When asked about the rumoured hardware, first reported by the typically reliable Wall Street Journal, Fils-Aimé said Nintendo was focused on the current-generation Grey and Neon Red / Neon Blue variants of the Switch.

According to the rumours, Nintendo is planning to capitalise on the continued success of the Switch with a refreshed console that will jettison the washed-out 6.2-inch 720p LCD display currently used when playing games in handheld mode and replace it with a much sharper LED screen – the same display technology found on the likes of the Essential Phone and iPhone XR.

LED displays provide much richer colours than LCDs, which should make the colourful vistas in Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild really pop. And while OLED could provide even more impressive colours and deeper blacks for the home/handheld hybrid console, it would also significantly bump-up the price tag.

The latest whispers did not specify whether Nintendo is looking to increase the 720p resolution of in-built display on the Switch to full 1080p High Definition, which the console is capable of outputting when connected to a television.

Asked about these rumoured updates, the Nintendo Of America President replied: "My focus is making sure the current grey and neon Switch continue to have momentum in the market place. You saw systems, whether it’s our own or competitive home console systems, utilise that tactic a bit later in the life cycle.

"So right now, the current execution of Nintendo Switch with the Joy-Con and all of the capabilities, that’s our focus right now … We’re feeling confident in our momentum and it’s not just a stellar launch of Pokémon, it’s not just what appears to be a stellar launch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."

Crucially, Fils-Aimé does not outright deny that the Kyoto-based company is building an updated model of the Nintendo Switch. In fact, he even acknowledges that this is a tactic Nintendo has used in the past to reinvigorate systems during their lifecycle.

For example, the Japanese company followed up the original 3DS with the 3DS XL, the New 3DS/XL, the 2DS, and the New 2DS XL. While each of these dips into the same software library, each console has its own unique spin on the design, power, and screen size to cater to different players.

However, the Nintendo Of America president is very careful to skirt around when an updated Nintendo Switch console could launch.

By stating that the "the current execution of Nintendo Switch with the Joy-Con and all of the capabilities" is the focus for Nintendo, it should allay any fears from potential customers that their brand-new Switch will be outdated with a matter of months.

