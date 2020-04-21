New Breitling Top Time is a 60s throwback with serious desirability

Breitling’s latest watch is a retro throwback to the 1960s and its Top Time, as worn by James Bond in 1965’s Thunderball.

The new 41mm Top Time retains the original’s name, along with its striking two-tone blue and white dial, affectionately called the Zorro dial by collections, but also looking somewhat like a bowtie.

With unapologetic Sixties styling, the new Top Time features a red central seconds hand and a pair of sub dials comprising a second counter at the nine o’clock position and a 30-minute counter with red accents at three o’clock.

Super-LumiNova is used to illuminate the hands and dot-shaped hourly markers, while an unusual decimal scale sits around the edge of the dial, and the retro look is completed by a brown nubuck leather strap.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Inside, the new Breitling Top Time is driven by the company’s own Caliber 23 chronograph self-winding movement with 48 hours of power reserve.

Despite the retro looks, the watch comes with an innovative blockchain-based digital passport. This confirms the authenticity and ownership of the watch, and means owners can transfer ownership online using blockchain security. This is designed to help every new owner during the watch’s life be sure of its authenticity.

Offered in cooperation with Arianee, a blockchain company specialising in digital ownership of physical items, the system compliments Brieftling’s digital warranty program.

Priced at £4,100, the watch is limited to 2,000 examples, each with ‘One of 2000’ written on the stainless steel case back.