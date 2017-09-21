Meet the new Nest Hello video doorbell, Secure alarm system and Outdoor camera

Nest recently announced a new video doorbell to see who’s at the front door, a secure alarm system and an outdoor camera have now been added to the Nest Thermostat and Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Ca Outdoor.

The Hello video doorbell is Nest’s answer to Ring. It wirelessly sends HDR quality video images to your device, showing who’s at the front door. This is smarter than a simple camera though as it can also detect a person’s face or unusual sound - presuming you subscribe to the Nest Aware service, of course.

