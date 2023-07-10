Mercedes will join Tesla's NACS standard for EV charging

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As the market for EVs continues to evolve, manufacturers are on the lookout for any new technology which can push performance even further. Right now, the number one concern is charging. Even with years of improvements, many still suffer range anxiety, which can only be cured with longer range and faster charge times.

To that end, many manufacturers have opted to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) engineered by Tesla. Now, Mercedes-Benz have become the latest brand to do just that.

In a statement released recently, the brand confirmed that their models sold in North America will use a NACS port for charging on all models from 2025 onwards. However, from 2024, they will begin including an adapter, to enable users to make use of the network.

That hasn't killed the brands' own efforts in the high-power charging stakes, either. Their statement says, "We are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year."

Mercedes have big plans for their own network. The same statement says that they plan to install 2,000 charging hubs globally by the end of the decade. That will comprise of over 10,000 individual charging points for users. The first of these will be opened by the end of this year, and will include both NACS and CCS chargers.

They're the latest in a line of major motor vehicle manufacturers to take on the Tesla technology. Ford are arguably the most notable other name to join the fray, with others like Rivian, GM and Polestar all following suit.

It's a big deal for the market. The current charger of choice for most brands is the CCS port. The NACS had previously been exclusive to Tesla models. That changed in 2022, when the brand opened up the design of their charger to other manufacturers.

Questions will still be asked over the quality of the experience for other vehicles. The current setup sees a Tesla car paired with a Tesla charger, which results in an experience which is almost universally well-liked. There's no guarantee that other manufacturers will enjoy the same smooth operation, though.

With a little while still to go until the relevant models hit the road, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.