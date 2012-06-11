Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

MacBook Air 2012 release date, price & specs announced. The wafer-thin laptop, unveiled today, is available today, with prices starting from £849

Apple has announced the release date, price and specs details of its 2012 MacBook Air, unveiled at the firm's annual WWDC conference today.

The wafer-thin device was unveiled alongside its bulkier sibling, the MacBook Pro.

"Today we've updated the entire MacBook line with faster processors, graphics, memory, flash storage and USB 3 connectivity,” said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We've made the world's best portable family even better and we think users are going to love the performance advances in both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.”

The 2012 MacBook Air – available in both 11-inch and 13-inch designs – comes loaded with the latest Core i5 and Core i7 dual-core processors (depending on how much buck you're willing to part with), which Apple claims is ideal for “browsing the web, making movies and managing photos.”

The new integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 is up to 60 percent faster and gives the MacBook Air plenty of power to tackle games and videos.

The refreshed MacBook Air also boasts flash storage that is up to four times faster than traditional hard drives, giving users quick access to their apps and data.

Now with 4GB of faster memory, configurable up to 8GB, users can rest knowing that there is enough space to stash their app kit.

MacBook Air also features a new FaceTime HD camera that delivers high-definition 720p.

The 11-inch model boasts a 1.7 GHz processor, 4GB of memory and is available with 64GB of flash storage. Prices start from £849 inc VAT and 128GB of flash storage starting at £929 inc VAT.

The 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a 1.8 GHz processor, 4GB of memory and is available with 128GB of flash storage starting at £999 inc VAT and 256GB of flash storage starting at £1,249 inc VAT.

Watch our MacBook Air 2011 video review (below)