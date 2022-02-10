Chicago Auto Show 2022 LIVE blog: the latest car releases as they happen

Chicago Auto Show is back in its regular spot for 2022, after a delayed event in 2021. The show is the longest-running auto show in the US and both its timing and its closeness to Detroit in terms of geography promises regular big releases.

It’s also proving to be a popular date for EV announcements. Last year saw one of the first looks of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Kia EV6, the Nissan Ariya and a hybrid Jeep Wrangler. This year we’re expecting to get a first look at Ram’s fully electric truck, something new from Ford and perhaps a few more surprises along the way.

I’m here at McCormac Place in Chicago for the show’s preview event and will be updating this blog live as the releases happen.