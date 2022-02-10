Chicago Auto Show 2022 LIVE blog: the latest car releases as they happen

Chicago Auto Show is back in its regular spot for 2022, after a delayed event in 2021. The show is the longest-running auto show in the US and both its timing and its closeness to Detroit in terms of geography promises regular big releases.
It’s also proving to be a popular date for EV announcements. Last year saw one of the first looks of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Kia EV6, the Nissan Ariya and a hybrid Jeep Wrangler. This year we’re expecting to get a first look at Ram’s fully electric truck, something new from Ford and perhaps a few more surprises along the way.
I’m here at McCormac Place in Chicago for the show’s preview event and will be updating this blog live as the releases happen.
So no new vehicle information today. Instead, Hyundai focused on safety, “helping to safeguard you in your journey through life.” Hyundai has more IIHS safety awards than any other brand. Today 98% of its new vehicles include automatic emergency braking (AEB) as well as radar sensors for forward collision avoidance.
vehicles also feature BlueLink to call the emergency services after a crash, Safe Exit Assist to stop door opening on oncoming traffic, including cyclists and cars, and Rear Occupant Alert, which features sensors in the back of the car to detect when a child is left in the vehicle and alert the owner.
Next up is Hyundai. The Iconiq 5 is already on the stage, so I’m hoping we will see the Iconiq 6 that was spotted in testing last month. The Iconiq 5 has proved hugely popular for its range and price, though has only recently made it over to the US.
Theres no car under cover here, so unlikely that there will be a big reveal but hopefully we’ll at least get an idea of when something is coming.
Ram has announced that it is entering into a year of conversations with its customers - real world truck owners - to find out what they want an electric truck to be. Ram it seems are treading very carefully moving to EV as I imagine many of its owners aren’t ready for battery power. They still promise to have a Ram 1500 fully battery powered truck by 2024, and electric versions in all of its segments by 2025. But we won’t be seeing one today.
instead, under the cover is the first of its latest First Responder inspired limited edition trucks. This is the Ram 1500 Firefighter edition, and as you might expect, it’s red.
First up this morning is the Ram press conference. We're expecting to hear more about the upcoming Ram electric pickup that was teased earlier this week. This will go head to head with the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevy Silverado electric (which is sitting just behind me), providing some serious EV options for US truck owners. Unfortunately, neither are likely to make it across the pond any time soon.