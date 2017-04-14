Is this the bezel free Apple iPhone 8 we’ve been waiting for?

The next Apple iPhone could be a complete design overhaul that sees a distinct lack of bezel and home button. Now images of just that have leaked.

The new Apple iPhone 8, expected next year, should offer a complete design change from previous models. Now a newly leaked design document has shown just what we can expect. Shown off through /LEAKS via China’s Weibo , the image allegedly displays computing renders used by the iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.

The mock-up image shows off an iPhone featuring the Apple logo on the rear but no home button on the front. This is something that has leaked from various sources for some time now - there have even been claims the fingerprint reader will be built into the glass of the screen. Although this render shows what could be a fingerprint reader in the rear of the phone.

As you can see there is also a distinct lack of bezel. Rumours have pointed towards a new iPhone with OLED display that dominates the handset. This makes sense if Apple wants to compete against the Samsung Galaxy S8 with just such a screen.

Also shown off in the render is a camera setup that looks similar to that shown off in other leaks, adding weight to this slip out of Apple HQ.

Expect to hear more soon as the Apple iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 releases come closer.

