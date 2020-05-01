Is McDonald's, Burger King and KFC open today? Latest opening times and home delivery updates

If you're asking whether McDonald's or Burger King is open in the UK today then you're in the right place because we have the latest opening and home delivery news right here.

In the UK, both McDonald's and Burger King shut all of their branches when the UK lockdown came into effect on Monday 23 March, even though the government did say that restaurant food delivery and takeaway could remain operational.

Since then, the fast food chains have said they are looking at ways to re-open while respecting social distancing guidelines and Burger King has opened one branch for drive through collection with more to follow.

Below we have the latest restaurant opening and home delivery details for McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominoes and Wagamama in the UK.

Is McDonald's open today and can I get home delivery?

No. Right now, all of UK and Ireland branches of McDonald's are temporarily closed. That means that you cannot eat in any McDonald's UK restaurants, you cannot collect from a restaurant or drive-through and you cannot order McDonald's for home delivery from a delivery service such as Just-Eat.

The Sun reports that McDonald's is looking to reopen for drive-through and delivery orders but that probably won't happen until at least May 7. McDonald's has no further news on when it might reopen to share at this time, but we will update this page when it does.

Is Burger King open today and can I get home delivery?

Unlike McDonald's, Burger King restaurants are open – well, one of them, but Burger King says that it will open one of its restaurants in every city by May 31, which will total around 350.

Which branch of Burger King is now open? That'll be the Burger King in Havant, Hampshire, which reopened for drive-through orders at midday on April 30. As you can imagine, the queues were massive. The branch is open from midday until 11pm each day and if you don't want to queue you can order food for delivery from Just-Eat or Deliveroo (but just from that one branch for now).

Burger King is also giving away FREE Burger King Whoppers. To be in with a chance to win one, simply tweet a picture of your worst home cooking attempts @BurgerKingUK with the hashtag #WishItWasAWhopper and Burger King says "we’ll send the worst some vouchers as a treat for when this is all over". Of course, all T3 readers are fantastic in the kitchen, so you'll have to fake a cooking fail, but these are desperate times.

Is KFC open today and can I get home delivery?

KFC restaurants are not currently open to dine in or for collection but some branches are open for home delivery. KFC says that by Monday May 4 it will have reopened 100 of its restaurants in the UK for delivery.

Do note that KFC says it will be be serving a limited menu to help the smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing.

Search for a KFC that's open for delivery with Deliveroo, Just-Eat, or Uber Eats. If you're not near one of the 100 branches KFC says "never fear – we're working hard to reopen more over the coming weeks".

Is Pizza Hut and Domino's open today?

If pizza is your thing, you'll be pleased to know that both Pizza Hut and Domino's are doing home delivery. Deliveries are contactless and you will need to pay for your order online.

Order from Pizza Hut for home delivery.

Order from Domino's for home delivery.

Note that collection is NOT available.

Is Wagamama open today?

On April 30 Wagamama began a phased reopening for delivery in the UK. The first branches to open will be Peckham, Hackney, Bow and Leeds.

Order Wagamama for delivery from Deliveroo.

Wagamama says: "We hope to be serving katsu nationwide in the coming months but rollout depends on team and customer feedback and health and safety remains our number one priority."

But what if you are craving katsu curry and you're not in range of a branch that delivers? Good news: Wagamama has released the recipe for its famous katsu curry so you can cook it at home! It's part of an online video series called Wok From Home, where Wagamama executive chef Steve Mangleshot shows you how to make some of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Learn how to make your own Wagamama katsu curry by watching the video below.

Wagamama katsu curry ingredients – serves two

The katsu curry sauce

2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled + grated

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 heaped tablespoons mild

curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or veg stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The dish

120g rice (any rice will do!)

1 quantity katsu curry sauce

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep-frying

40g mixed salad leaves

