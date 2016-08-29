iPhone 7 launch date confirmed as 7th September

Apple has sent out invitations to an event on September 7th.

We expect to see the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and possibly, iPhone 7 Pro at the event.

The invitation features a 'bokeh' design, created using a wide lens aperture on a large sensored camera. Previously this type of photography has been difficult using a smartphone - this could be a hint that the iPhone 7 will receive significant camera improvements.

