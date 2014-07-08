Both iPhone 6 variants to get bigger batteries, sources say

Apple wants to give battery life a boost for the upcoming iPhone 6, but will it be enough?

A new report from IT168 suggests the long-rumoured 4.7-in iPhone 6 will sport a 1,800mAh battery, while the 5.5-in version will come packing a meatier 2,500mAh juice-box.

The bigger batteries would be a sizeable increase over the iPhone 5S's comparatively meagre 1,560mAh battery, but both fall short of the Samsung Galaxy S5's 2,800mAh battery, despite the Sammy display being just 5.1-in.

What's more, the 5.7-in Galaxy Note 3 has an incredible 3,200mAh battery, shaming Apple's purportedly meagre batteries.

Apple devices are often derided for their poor battery lives, as seen in the recent Samsung ad that dubbed iPhone users as 'wall-huggers.'

Unfortunately, a bigger battery does not necessarily mean a big increase in battery life - the iPhone 6 variants both have increased screen sizes, and more powerful processors, meaning the devices will be hungrier than ever before.