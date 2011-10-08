Apple iPhone 4S Prices in UK: Best tariffs

The Apple iPhone 4S UK price for SIM-free handsets has been announced. Orange, Vodafone, O2 and T-Mobile have also released details of their iPhone 4S UK tariffs, but Virgin Media won't stock the new iPhone

Sim-free

With three storage capacities of Apple iPhone 4S each to be available from launch in black and white colour schemes, Apple's official app outlet has confirmed the 16GB iPhone 4S will line up at £499 sim free. The 32GB and new 64GB storage options will land at a £599 and a whopping £699 respectively.

Unveiled alongside the iPhone 4S Apple has outed a new, lower spec 8GB Apple iPhone 4 with the now former generation handset to land for £429.

Boasting an 8-megapixel camera with a wide range aperture and 1080p Full HD video recording capabilities, the Apple iPhone 4S UK release date has been confirmed for October 14th. Set to launch with the new iOS 5 mobile operating system the iPhone 4S will play host to the same ARM A5 dual-core processor found within the current iPad 2.

O2

Apple iPhone 4S UK Price: O2

Until 31 October current O2 customers can snag themselves a 16GB iPhone 4S for free on a 900 minute 18 or 24 month contract, saving £49.99. But users will also have to pay extra for internet services using O2's Data Bolt Ons where 100MB of data a month costs £3, 500MB (the most popular) costs £6 and 1GB will increase your monthly tariff by a whopping £10 per month.

That means that despite the £49.99 price slash, you could end up paying £46 per month on a 24 month contract and £51 on an 18 month contract.



If you're a talker, O2 are also offering the iPhone 4S for free on a 24 month contract, which includes 1,200 minutes and unlimited text messages, for £41 per month. But that doesn't include any Data Bolt Ons, so ensure you take this into account before making up your mind.

Full Apple iPhone 4S tariff prices can be found at www.o2.co.uk

Orange

Orange is the first network to officially out its iPhone 4S tariffs and pricing plans. The company has confirmed that it is to host all three storage capacities of the new Apple iPhone 4S, with consumers able to snap up a 16GB iPhone 4S free on a £46 per month two year contract. packaged with 1200 inclusive minutes, unlimited texts and 750MB of monthly data.

Those looking for a more reasonable £31 per month two year contract will be able to pair 200 minutes, 200 texts and 500MB of data with a 16GB, 32GB or 64GB iPhone 4S for an upfront payment of £169.99, £269.99 and £379.99 respectively.

Full tariffs and iPhone 4S pricing structures can be found at Orange.co.uk.

T-Mobile

Undercutting Orange by a poultry 4p, T-Mobile is to offer consumers a 16GB iPhone 4S free on a £46 per month two year contract packaged with 1200 inclusive minutes, 500 texts and 750MB of monthly data.



On a £30.64 per month two year deal bundled with 300 minutes, 300 texts and 500MB of data the iPhone 4S will set T-Mobile customers back a one-off handset payment of £169.99, £269.99 or £379.99 based on the 16, 32 and 64GB capacity handsets respectively.



Full tariffs and iPhone 4S pricing structures can be found at T-Mobile.co.uk.

Three Mobile

With 16GB iPhone 4S handsets on Three to be available only through physical retail outlets the company has revealed it will offer the handset free of charge to those signing up to a £43 per month two year deal bundled with 900 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of inclusive data.



For those looking to sign up to a more pocket friendly £35 per month deal will be able to pair 500 minutes, 5,000 texts and 1GB of data with a 16, 32, or 64GB device for a one off handset fee of £49, £139 and £229 respectively.

Full tariffs and iPhone 4S pricing structures can be found at three.co.uk

Vodafone

The cheapest monthly option available is on a 24 month contract which offers 100 UK minutes, 500 UK text messages and 250MB of internet data for £26 per month. However, users will be charged £239 for the 16GB handset and a recession-busting £449 for the 64GB version.



Even with a £62 per month two year contact, a charge of £29 will be levied on the 64GB handset, however, the 16GB Apple iPhone 4S is being offered for free on this price plan.

Full tariffs and iPhone 4S pricing structures can be found at vodafone.co.uk

Virgin Media

VIrgin Media won't stock the Apple iPhone 4S, it has been confirmed. The company's Director of Mobile, Jamie Heywood, told T3 “At the moment we haven't got a plan to launch the iPhone 4S."