iPad 3 enters production ahead of March release

Latest reports out of Asia have suggested the next-generation Apple tablet has entered production ahead of a potential March iPad 3 release date.



The latest reports, which come courtesy of Japanese tech blog Macotakara, cite an unnamed Chinese source close to the production process as confirming Apple's contracted manufacturers Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron Technology have begun piecing together the third-gen iPad which set to replace the iPad 2 in a matter of weeks.



Apple iPad 3 Features



Touted as sporting a near identical form factor to its predecessor, the Apple iPad 2, the iPad 3 is said to be just 1mm thicker with the increased amount of internal space to potentially be taken up by a new quad-core processor, improved camera and a coveted Retina style HD display.



Whilst Apple has yet to acknowledge the existence of any potential iPad 3 device blog iLounge has claimed to have had hands-on time with the upcoming tablet posting a somewhat suspect hands-on Apple iPad 3 review.



What features would you most like to see included on the third-generation Apple tablet? Let us know via the comments box below.



Via: 9to5Mac

