HP’s supersized Spectre x360 puts everything on display

HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 was one of the most impressive laptops of 2015 thanks to its solid build quality and long battery life. The company has used CES 2016 to show off a new 15.6-inch model that adds a larger display while making few compromises.

You can choose to equip it with a 4K or Full HD display, the latter of which nets you up to 13 hours of battery life, versus 9.5 hours if you opt for the former. HP has once again equipped the machine with speakers by Bang & Olufsen.

At four pounds, the new version manages to be a half a pound lighter than the Dell XPS 15 and Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro. Measuring 15.9mm thick, HP describes new model as the “world's thinnest and lightest 15.6-inch convertible”.

Its display once again rotates all the way around, allowing you to stand it up in “tent” mode (an inverted 'V' shape), lie it completely flat, normal like a laptop or folded all the way around like a tablet.

Under the hood, options include Intel's sixth-generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors backed up by 8GB of RAM. Unlike competing machines from Dell and Apple, HP has skipped dedicated graphics to instead offer optional Iris graphics. It can be configured with up to a 512GB SSD.

The 15-inch convertible has been joined by a new version of the 13-inch Spectre x360, which now comes with an OLED display. OLED displays offer superior colours and brightness to conventional IPS screens, but they're more expensive to make and have become a rarity on laptops (and increasingly smartphones) today.

The 15-inch model launches in January starting £999.99. The 13-inch version has been slated for a spring release, with pricing yet to be confirmed.