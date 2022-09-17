What time is Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin and how to watch Alvarez Golovkin 3 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Canelo vs Golovkin 3 is on today, Saturday September 17 at approximately 11pm ET, 8pm PT. Dues to the time difference it's on Sunday September 18 in much of the world: 4am BST, 1pm AEST and 3pm NZST. Predicted timings for main event title fights such as this potential classic rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are always at least somewhat approximate. The main card will kick off less approximately at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am BST, 10am AEST and midday NZST.

Good things come in threes, that is a known fact, especially for boxing fans tuning in for a match this weekend. For the third time now, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will don their gloves and step into the ring. Read on to see a full guide of how to watch Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online, with the option of a free live stream from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world.

So far, these two can't quite find an ending that makes the fans happy. The first match ended in a draw, even though many believed Golovkin was the clear winner. Despite an incredibly close fight the second time around, Canelo took a majority win. This time, can Canelo clear it all up with a second win or will the waters muddy further with a GGG win.

As the two get ready for this third match-up, their records stand out as some of the best in boxing history. Canelo holds 57 wins, two draws and just two losses. Golovkin too has a serious history. 42 wins, and just one loss and one draw makes him a worthy opponent.

Only one fighter can become the undisputed super middleweight championship, a title that will be rewarded at the end of this major event.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. If you unfortunately end up outside of the country when the fight airs, not to worry, you can use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time can I live stream Canelo vs GGG?

The fight will go ahead on Saturday September 17. But just to be clear, due to the time difference between Las Vegas and much of the world, in the UK, Europe Australasia and large tracts of the world, it will be on Sunday September 18.

The main card will kick in at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 2am CEST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST, with the headline act set to begin after 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 5am CEST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST.

How to live stream Canelo vs GGG 3 in the UK, USA, Australia and everywhere else

(opens in new tab) When tuning in to watch this event, you'll only have one choice of streaming platforms, DAZN (opens in new tab). The sports streaming service has exclusive access to this huge boxing event. The cost of watching the event will completely depend on where you are living. It will come free with your DAZN subscription in most countries, but those in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will have to pay. Those in the UK, for example, can watch the event for only the £7.99 a month DAZN cost (opens in new tab), plus a £9.99 PPV cost. That makes this the cheapest of the PPVs to watch the fight. For those in the US or Canada, the cost will be much higher with the US charging $64.99 to watch the fight or CA$84.99 in Canada. In Australia it will cost AU$44.99 on top of your DAZN subscription, and for those in New Zealand PPV costs an additional NZ$24.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you do find yourself outside of DAZN's streaming boundaries, you can make use of a VPN to fix this, unblocking restrictions and allowing you to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 as if you were at home.

How to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 for free

While most coverage around the world is behind a pay wall with a DAZN subscription required on top of a steep PPV rate, people of Canelo's home country Mexico can tune into a free Canelo vs Golovkin 3 live steam on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab).

If you happen to be outside of Mexico and wish to tune in, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-locks on Azteca 7's stream. Full details on how to do this follow.

How to live stream Canelo vs GGG if you're abroad

If you've fatally timed a holiday to coincide with this monumental boxing event, don't worry. While you would normally find the content geo-blocked and unable to watch outside of your country, one of the best VPNs can get you around those pesky blocks.

A handy streaming VPN will allow you to jump onto a server within the UK, US or anywhere else in the world showing this event. The VPN will change your IP address to make it look like you are watching from that country, conveniently getting around all geographical limits.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab) - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this event with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Canelo vs GGG 3 (opens in new tab)