GTA V iFruit phone concept render revealed

GTA V is just around the corner and so to celebrate its impending arrival our crack design team have come up with this render of what we think the iFruit will look like

We know that GTA V will feature the iFruit - A fictional device which will let you see the game map and more - so in honour of the game's impending arrival and because well, it's a Friday, our design team came up with a concept render of what we think it'll look like.

The first thing you'll notice is both its similarity to a certain Apple product, the iPhone 5, but also the similarity to the mobile device which was proudly featured in the original Grand Theft Auto V reveal poster.

We know via previous iFruit iterations in the GTA series that you'll be able to answer calls and view the map, we now also know that the iFruit will be able to take pictures which can then be uploaded to Rockstar's Social Club.

It seems logical that the next step is to include more deeply integrated apps, a few of which we've taken a guess at including a mobile store, remote-detonation app and an instant 'Pay'n Spray' for your beloved smartphone.

Enough chat though, check out the video below and head over to Facebook to give us your thoughts. Are we way off the mark or are these features you'd like to see in the upcoming GTA 5?

