Forget the OnePlus Nord – and say hello to the OnePlus Aurora

In our OnePlus Nord review we called it "the ultimate mid-ranger", bestowing on it a maximum score of 5 stars and praising its incredible value.

Now, though, rumours have hit the tech rumor mill suggesting an even cheaper OnePlus device is incoming and, unlike the Nord which is a Europe and India exclusive, this phone is going to be launched in the United States.

Well, now we've got our clearest look yet at the phone that is being called the "OnePlus Aurora" in this fresh design video:

The video comes courtesy of graphic designers Concept Creator and Max J, who put the design together based on the very latest leaks and rumours.

And, this new OnePlus phone could launch imminently. Carl Pei recently told Wired that a Nord-branded device will be launching in the US later this year, and the latest industry whispers indicate that this could very well be Aurora.

Further evidence that this new OnePlus device is incoming comes courtesy of the fact that in the latest APK for Oxygen OS 10.5, there are not only references to the OnePlus Nord models numbers (BE2025, BE2026, BE2028, and BE2029) but also another for a device with the codename 'Billie'.

And, what's more, the part number SM6350 is mentioned in relation to this device, which is the lower-mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 system on a chip. This syncs perfectly with the idea that the Billie / Aurora phone is going to be an entry level device.

As to price, nothing has been discovered yet for Aurora, but considering this phone is supposed to be even cheaper than OnePlus Nord, we're looking at a device that will ring in at under £379.

Want the pinnacle of the OnePlus experience? Then check out T3's official OnePlus 8 Pro review, which is a phone so good that it one T3's Phone of the Year award, as well as Gadget of the Year at the T3 Awards 2020.