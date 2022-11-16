Black Friday Smart TV deals: top holiday sales to check out now

Smart TVs are some of the most sought after Black Friday deals each year, as new models get released the old ones go on sale for ridiculously low prices. That means deal hunters who've been waiting patiently now have their chance to grab that new Smart TV on sale cheap – and guilt-free!
With Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) now in full swing, shoppers can snag some of the best TVs (opens in new tab) on sale cheap. Knowing where to find the best Black Friday Smart TV deals, however, has come down to a science. Certain retailers offer better deals than others, so to ensure you're getting the best deal on a Smart TV this Black Friday it's imperative you shop at the right place.
That's why we've put together this quick little guide to point you in the right direction. Whether it's a deal on a new 4K Smart TV from Samsung, LG, or another top brand, these are the places you'll want to shop this year. Along with a list of stores to check out, we've also included a list of some of the best Black Friday Smart TV deals you can purchase right now.
Black Friday Smart TV Deals: where to shop
- Up to $800 off select 70"+ Smart TVs (opens in new tab) (Best Buy)
- Smart TVs starting at just $79.99 (opens in new tab) (Best Buy)
- Samsung, Sony and LG TVs as low as $119.99 (opens in new tab) (Best Buy)
- Up to 47% off select Amazon Fire TV 4 Series 4K Smart TVs (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- Up to 27% off select LG OLED and QNED Smart TVs (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- Up to 30% off select Sony OLED premium Smart TVs (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- Up to 40% off select Samsung QLED and OLED Smart TVs (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- Insignia Smart TVs starting as low as $79.99 (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
Black Friday Smart TV Deals: Best Deals Today
