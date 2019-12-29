Apple AirPods plunge to their LOWEST EVER price in the UK and up to $30 off in USA in ice cold January sales deals

Laptops Direct might seem like a good place to buy laptops but the online retailer of, presumably, laptops on the whole, has just wrecked the price of Apple AirPods with both wireless and non-wireless charging case. The deals bring the prices down to their lowest ever at this retailer and among the lowest ever, anywhere.

• Not £125, not even £124.99 but £124.97 at Laptops Direct in the UK!

• Save over £40 on Apple AirPods with wireless charging case – now £158.97

In the USA the best price we can find is a relatively feeble $20 or $30 off the standard and wireless charging versions respectively, over at Walmart. Not bad, though.

• Buy AirPods with non-wireless charging case for $139

• Buy AirPods with wireless case for $169

How about those for January sales deals then?

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £125 | at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct just dropped an incredible deal on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with Charging Case, one that brings them down to their lowest ever price at the retailer - or anywhere else, come to that. Thanks to the deal, the AirPods with Charging case can now be bagged for just £125 - £124.97 to be precise - which is a £34.03 saving on its regular price of £159. View Deal

Fancy a new Apple iPhone to go with those AirPods? Well, be sure to check out T3's authoritative best iPhone guide, for a complete run down of every phone Apple currently sells.

Why you should buy the Apple Airpods

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

We most likely won't see an AirPods 2 until 2020, so if you want one, might as well get them now for a discounted price. They won't linger around for long for this cheap!

