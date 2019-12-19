Apple AirPods plunge to their LOWEST EVER price in Amazon Christmas deal

Amazon Christmas deals don't get any better than this. That's because the online retailer has just dropped a last minute price slash on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case that brings them down to their lowest ever price at the retailer.

And, what makes this deal even more special, is that the price cut is on the latest model, too, and also comes with a "Arrives before Christmas" free delivery guarantee. As such, for anyone who has been in the market for the AirPods with Charging Case, then this deal really does demand to be checked out in our opinion.

The full details of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case deal can be viewed below:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £125 | Available at Amazon

Amazon just dropped an incredible deal on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with Charging Case, one that brings them down to their lowest ever price at the retailer. Thanks to the deal, the AirPods with Charging case can now be bagged for just £125, which is a £34 saving from its regular price of £159. Free delivery with an "Arrives before Christmas" guarantee is included.View Deal

That cheapest ever price is confirmed by respected price tracking and comparison site CamelCamelCamel, which shows that the price of £125 is the lowest this product has ever been at Amazon. This is why we find this deal so easy to recommend.

Fancy a new Apple iPhone to go with those AirPods? Well, be sure to check out T3's authoritative best iPhone guide, for a complete run down of every phone Apple currently sells.