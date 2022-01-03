Alienware's home server concept is a gamer's paradise

Dell is kicking off 2022 with another concept announcement that is sure to turn the heads of PC gamers. Concept Nyx is an Alienware branded home server that would allow users to play their games on a range of devices through the house and swap screens at any time during the game.

Like with the Pari webcam concept, this is purely an R&D concept right now but the solution here is certainly a clue as to where Dell is thinking its premium gaming brand could go. I got a preview of the concept at a Dell briefing in New York, back in December 2021.

The Alienware Nyx server would provide all the computing power you need for gaming – like a gaming PC on steroids – and would then simply provide the feed to your choice of display. So, you could start gaming on your laptop, pause and then resume on your TV, providing low latency high performance no matter the device.

(Image credit: Future)

And it's not just for one user either. The server would support up to four game streams simultaneously so that multiple people can game off the server at the same time. It could even support split-screen gaming. This would make it suitable for a family or even college roommates (with a sizable budget).

As this is a concept there is no mention of how this would be priced. However, I expect you would be looking at something that was at least double one of the Alienware Aurora desktop machines.

(Image credit: Dell)

Obviously, to play the games across a range you need a form of controller and concept Nyx has a plan for this too. The controller shown to be during the preview looks a lot like the Nintendo Switch, complete with detachable left and right sections to allow multi-player use.

While it looks stylish, I would expect something a little more Alienware if the project came to fruition but the idea is definitely solid. The beauty is that you could then use that same controller on your PC as well.

(Image credit: Dell)

The one thing I'd want to make sure of the Alienware Nyx is that it could also be used for more mundane tasks such as streaming TV, network storage and smart device controls. That way it becomes a more powerful alternative rather than another device in your house.

As concepts go though, this is one of the most exciting gaming concepts I've seen for a while and I'm crossing my fingers that Dell produce a buyable version in the near future.