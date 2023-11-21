Best TV deals for Black Friday now live – 12 TV sales T3's expert team recommends

The best Black Friday TV deals are now live, as the late November 2023 event is underway – with many sets big and small available for a cut of the price. So if you're looking for a new TV and want the best price and the best quality then here's where you'll find the perfect match.

In this best TV deals page the expert team at T3 has done the hard work so you don't have to, selecting top TV picks from the best Black Friday deals (that's T3's master hub with all the best selections across Tech, Home and Active products). We've included deals from the best makers, such as LG, Samsung and Sony, but also reputed sets from other makers, including Hisense.

Whether you're looking for a traditional OLED TV, an extra punchy QD-OLED, a super-bright Mini LED, or more traditional edge/backlit LED LCD panel, there are options for all, which we've collated with the cheapest up top, with increasing price demands as you scroll down...

The best TV Black Friday deals we recommend

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K: was £549.99 , now £149.99 at Amazon

This invite-only deal, which provides 73% off the list price, is only available to invited Amazon Prime members. You can request an invitation and express your interest in this deal by selecting 'Request invite' on the Amazon purchase page.

Hisense A6G 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 , now £269 at Amazon

Looking for a moderate TV size with a minor price tag? That's where this Hisense set comes in. For this asking price the image and sound quality is well beyond many of its competitors, so long as you're not expecting flagship levels.

Sky Glass & Ultimate TV pack: was £40/month , now from £33 a month [for 18 months]

Save £7 a month for 18 months, netting you £126 of cash in your pocket over the year-and-a-half period. That's for the smallest 43-inch Sky Glass TV with the Ultimate TV package including Sky TV and Netflix basic.

LG OLED A2 48-inch: was £999 , now £798 at AO.com

If you want a top OLED but don't want massive scale then this 48in LG has got a tidy discount. LG's OLED panel tech is second to none, and while this model has a less high-end processor than the LG C2, image quality is still next-level.

Samsung QN85C QLED: was £1599 now £898 at Currys

One step down from Samsung's top-tier QN95C (which has more backlighting zones for greater precision), the QN85C is still a great super-bright QLED TV that, for this price, will basically blow your retinas away.

LG C2 OLED 48-inch smart TV: was £1399 now £899 at Amazon

A brilliant 4K OLED panel, leading image processing and a superb amount of connectivity options (4x HDMI 2.1) make this a super all-round display. For under £1K you'll struggle to find a better 48-inch option whatever your needs.

Samsung QN90C 55-inch: was £1,699 , now £939 at AO.com

Samsung's one-from-the-top QLED model for 2023 is brand new, ultra-bright and in this 55-inch model is available for a superb price. You'll need to hold an AO membership to get the lowest price, but that £39.99 charge will cover itself.

Samsung QE75Q60C: was £1,999 , now £1,149 at Very

Save stacks on this Samsung. This is the 75-inch model, which delivers crisp QLED picture quality with bright colours and fantastic definition. Don't expect perfect backlighting, thought, but do expect huge size and great value.

LG OLED C3 55-inch: was £1,899 , now £1,299 at Amazon The 2023 release of LG's superb OLED line finally has a price cut that makes it worth considering. It was even cheaper last month, however, so this could be one to watch for when the Black Friday weekend lands proper. As the earlier C2 OLED is now hard to find in this size, the C3 is a top-spec go-to option.

LG G3 OLED 55-inch: was £2,399 , now £1,395 at Amazon

The best wall-mount OLED TV of 2023 has a nice chunk of money cut from its price. There's no stand in the box, so this is wall-mount only. But once it's up there it's the brightest and sweetest looking OLED you'll lay eyes on.

Samsung S90C: was £2,999 , now £1,699 at Currys

The Samsung S90C offers a massive 65-inch OLED panel and is one of 2023's best (it sits below the top-tier S95C but is a little less bright and a lot less pricey)! This smashing deal is close to cutting the RRP in half already.