7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sales – expert picks from Citizen, G-Shock, Hamilton and more

It's Amazon Prime Day week, which means I've had my head buried in the very best deals on watches and other luxury goods for some time now. I've been hard at work running the best watch deals live blog, shouting about a constant stream of bargains and even finding a cut-price Rolex.

But for those of us with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets, I've rounded up a selection of the very best deals on watches under £500. Each of them is a deal I'd personally buy, having tested millions of pounds worth of watches this year alone.