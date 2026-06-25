7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sales – expert picks from Citizen, G-Shock, Hamilton and more

Snag a bargain before the sales end!

Sam Cross's avatar
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Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36
(Image credit: Hamilton)

It's Amazon Prime Day week, which means I've had my head buried in the very best deals on watches and other luxury goods for some time now. I've been hard at work running the best watch deals live blog, shouting about a constant stream of bargains and even finding a cut-price Rolex.

But for those of us with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets, I've rounded up a selection of the very best deals on watches under £500. Each of them is a deal I'd personally buy, having tested millions of pounds worth of watches this year alone.

Casio G-Shock x Bamford 5600
Casio G-Shock x Bamford 5600: was £279 now £219 at Beaverbrooks

One of my favourite G-Shock models to arrive in a long time. A bargain at just £219.

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Citizen Classic
Citizen Classic: was £299 now £150 at Goldsmiths

This Citizen dress watch is an absolute bargain at just £150. Even if you only get dressed up on occasion, it's worth having a good option like this.

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