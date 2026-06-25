Can you buy a Rolex in the Amazon Prime Day sale? Yes – and you'll save £5,000!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale in full flow, there are lots and lots of bargains to be had. For most of us here in the UK, the focus has been on air con units, fans and other cooling aids to help beat the roasting conditions outside.

Still, for us watch lovers, there are many bargains to be had. And that got me thinking – can you buy a Rolex in the Amazon Prime Day sale? The answer is yes – and you could save a whopping £5,000 in the process!

While not being sold directly from Amazon, the model I've spotted comes from one of our trusted retail partners, Chisholm Hunter. They're a well-respected jeweller and offer a range of killer watches, too.

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Right now, they're running a parallel sale to the Amazon one, but you won't spot this Rolex directly in the sale listings. Instead, you'll have to go into the Pre-Owned section, and find it there.

So, just what's on offer? Well, this model is a 2002 Rolex DayDate, crafted from 18k White Gold. That's certainly not as popular or recognisable as the Yellow Gold versions, but I actually think that plays to the benefit of this model.

The silver-toned appearance is more likely to be mistaken for steel, which is a blessing if you're looking to go under the radar. It's what gives watches like this their 'stealth wealth' monikers.

I also think that hue is a lot more timeless in its design. We see gold swing in and out of fashion like a poorly weighted pendulum, but silver-toned metals are far more rigid in comparison.

Of course, it's also worth talking about the price. A £5,000 saving is more than decent, and makes this a very attractive prospect. Similar models are trading online for between £20k-£25k, so you're on the good end of the spectrum with this deal.