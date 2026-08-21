Casio’s retro-futuristic LCD digital watch channels the gadget-heavy aesthetics of the 1980s, and at only £42, it’s the perfect back-to-school upgrade

Back-to-school shopping usually means hunting down a new laptop, backpack or pair of trainers, but there’s one underrated accessory worth adding to the list: a good watch.

Casio’s A130WE-7AEF is exactly the kind of affordable statement piece that works just as well in a lecture hall as it does on a night out, and right now it has dropped to just £41.93.

Casio A130WE-7AEF: was £59.99 now £41.93 at casio.com Heading back to university doesn’t mean you need another smartwatch. Casio’s A130WE-7AEF delivers retro-futuristic style, a stainless steel bracelet and years of battery life for just £41.93. It’s a cheap, distinctive wrist upgrade that won’t look out of place on campus.

Inspired by the gadget-heavy aesthetics of the 1980s, the A130WE-7AEF blends a classic digital display with analogue-style graphics to create a watch that feels part sci-fi prop, part retro arcade accessory.

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The LCD layout includes a home-time analogue-style clock in the upper left, a graphic display on the right and a traditional digital time readout below.

The silver-tone finish and angular case give it a surprisingly premium look for the money, while the stainless steel bracelet helps it feel more like a fashion watch than a basic digital Casio.

Despite its compact 40.5 x 33.9 x 9 mm case, it still packs plenty of functionality, including world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms, and an amber LED backlight.

There’s no GPS, notifications or health tracking, and that’s exactly the appeal. Like the best Casio watches, the A130WE-7AEF focuses on being a stylish, reliable everyday timepiece with a three-year battery life and a design you won’t see everywhere else.

At just over £40, it competes with cheap fashion watches rather than smartwatches, but with far more personality. If you’ve been tempted by Casio’s recent retro revival but want something a little more unusual than the classic F-91W, this is a very easy recommendation.