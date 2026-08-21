Casio’s retro-futuristic LCD digital watch channels the gadget-heavy aesthetics of the 1980s, and at only £42, it’s the perfect back-to-school upgrade
Casio’s gadget-inspired watch has dropped to one of its lowest prices yet
Back-to-school shopping usually means hunting down a new laptop, backpack or pair of trainers, but there’s one underrated accessory worth adding to the list: a good watch.
Casio’s A130WE-7AEF is exactly the kind of affordable statement piece that works just as well in a lecture hall as it does on a night out, and right now it has dropped to just £41.93.
Heading back to university doesn’t mean you need another smartwatch. Casio’s A130WE-7AEF delivers retro-futuristic style, a stainless steel bracelet and years of battery life for just £41.93. It’s a cheap, distinctive wrist upgrade that won’t look out of place on campus.
Inspired by the gadget-heavy aesthetics of the 1980s, the A130WE-7AEF blends a classic digital display with analogue-style graphics to create a watch that feels part sci-fi prop, part retro arcade accessory.
The LCD layout includes a home-time analogue-style clock in the upper left, a graphic display on the right and a traditional digital time readout below.
The silver-tone finish and angular case give it a surprisingly premium look for the money, while the stainless steel bracelet helps it feel more like a fashion watch than a basic digital Casio.
Despite its compact 40.5 x 33.9 x 9 mm case, it still packs plenty of functionality, including world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms, and an amber LED backlight.
There’s no GPS, notifications or health tracking, and that’s exactly the appeal. Like the best Casio watches, the A130WE-7AEF focuses on being a stylish, reliable everyday timepiece with a three-year battery life and a design you won’t see everywhere else.
At just over £40, it competes with cheap fashion watches rather than smartwatches, but with far more personality. If you’ve been tempted by Casio’s recent retro revival but want something a little more unusual than the classic F-91W, this is a very easy recommendation.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.