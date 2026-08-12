Casio’s delightfully unhinged ring watch just got its first irresistible discount
The fully functioning digital watch you wear on your finger is now 20% cheaper
Casio has made plenty of strange watches over the years, but few are quite as gloriously unnecessary as the CRW-001G-9ER Ring Watch. Essentially a classic Casio digital watch shrunk down until it fits around your finger, the gold-coloured wearable normally costs £119.
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Right now, however, it has dropped to £95.20, saving you £23.80, or 20%. Is it an essential buy? Absolutely not. Should you get one, anyway? Yes!
Casio's wonderfully bizarre 50th Anniversary Ring Watch squeezes a functioning digital display, stopwatch, dual time and flashing light into a stainless-steel ring. Usually £119, the gold CRW-001G-9ER is now £95.20, saving you £23.80 with a 20% discount.
Created to celebrate 50 years of Casio watchmaking, the Ring Watch uses the brand's miniaturisation expertise to squeeze a genuinely functional digital watch into something approximately a tenth the size of a conventional wristwatch module.
The watch's seven-segment LCD shows the time and date, while three physical buttons provide access to dual time and stopwatch functions.
There's even a flashing light feature that illuminates the display at preset times, because apparently Casio looked at a digital watch small enough to wear on your finger and decided it wasn't eccentric enough already.
The case is made from stainless steel and recreates the shape and detailing of Casio's classic digital watches, right down to the tiny buttons surrounding the display.
It comes in Japanese ring size 22, with supplied spacers allowing it to fit sizes 19 and 16, while glass-bonding technology helps give the Ring Watch 10 metres of water resistance.
As a miniature piece of Casio history – and one of the most conversation-starting wearables you can put on your body – the CRW-001G is hard not to love. At under £100, it's considerably easier to justify, too.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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