Arnold & Son’s new watch shows off the London skyline – but it looks better after dark

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has launched the HM London Skyline, a collaboration with The Limited Edition, and in celebration of the watch makers’ 260th anniversary. Limited to just 20 pieces, the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline features a blue mother-of-pearl dial with iconic London buildings that show up beautifully in the dark.

Arnold & Son has just launched its HM London Skyline watch . Made in collaboration with The Limited Edition, the new timepiece features the London skyline, including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral and Tower Bridge – but it’s when the lights go off that the watch really gets to shine.

The new Arnold & Son HM London Skyline is a celebration in many different ways. Firstly, it commemorates the 260th anniversary of Arnold & Son and the 10th anniversary of The Limited Edition. But it’s also a beautiful tribute to London’s iconic buildings and its historical and modern architecture.

Measuring 39.05mm, the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline sits in a stainless steel or 18ct red gold case, depending on your preference. The dial is made from blue mother-of-pearl which sits just behind the miniature London buildings, and acts as the backdrop of the sky.

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The buildings you can see on the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline include Big Ben, the Dome of St Paul’s Cathedral, and the Palace of Westminster. These blend into the background and act as shadows, while Tower Bridge sits at the front. Despite being a miniature re-enactment, the buildings are seriously detailed.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

To ensure the buildings are the centre of attention, the other dial features of the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline are relatively simple with just small circles as the hour markers, and a central hour and minute hands. But as I mentioned before, the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline gets even better when it’s in the dark.

Using Super-LumiNova, the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline glows in the dark, and covers the historical architecture with London’s more modern buildings. The London Eye, the Shard and the Gherkin appear and are illuminated when the lights go down, making this watch even cooler.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Powered by the A&S 1001 movement, the calibre of the Arnold & Son HM London Skyline has a thickness of 2.7mm, making it extra-thin. It can be seen via the sapphire caseback, including the double-barrels, screws, wheels and mainplate.

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An individual serial number and The Limited Edition’s star motif can also be seen on the caseback. The movement gives the watch 90 hours of power reserve, and it’s finished with a blue alligator leather strap.