Forget Prime Day – The company behind the suitcase I use all the time just launched its summer sale, with nearly 180 items on offer

I've been testing bags on T3 for ages, but there are only a handful of brands whose products I still use. One of them is Db Journey (née Db), the Scandinavian company born of a collaboration among skiers, designers, and adventurers who wanted to rethink how travel gear should work.

Shop Db Journey's Summer sale, with prices from £8

I still have the Ramverk 26L Pro from probably five years ago and use it on trips. Another piece of luggage that's consistently with me on every press trip I go on – although recently it's being challenged by Peak Design's excellent Roller Pro – is the Ramverk Pro Carry-on Luggage.

The front access version of the suitcase is down to £449, which, let me tell you, is a really good price for such a capable carry-on. To this day, the only suitcase I ever got compliments on is the Ramverk Pro, which isn't all that surprising, considering how handsome this bag is.

Db's Ramverk Pro Backpack 26L: the 21L version looks the same but a tad bit smaller (Image credit: Mat Kollat/T3)

I'm not sure if Db still does the Ramverk 26L Pro, but the smaller, 21L version is on offer right now, selling for only £142 (RRP £189). It's perfect for commuting and travel, and I love the bag's rigid frame that keeps its shape even when it's empty.

One Db bag I never had but always wanted is the Hugger 30L, and now might just be the time to get one, as it's also discounted to £142 (RRP £189). This is the perfect large carry-on for flights, and the Coral Flash finish just looks stunning.

The Hugger also comes in a smaller, 25L version, and yes, it's also on offer for £134 (RRP £179). This one is better for commuting and can fit a 16″ laptop. The backpack features Rib Cage Technology that helps it keep its shape even when empty.

Db Weigh Lighter bags in action (Image credit: DB)

The Weigh Lighter collection broke the internet when it came out, and some models from the range are now discounted in the sale, including the Weigh Lighter Sling 10L, which currently sells for only £112 (RRP £149).

The range is made from translucent ALUULA Graflyte material, which Db claims has an "unparalleled strength-to-weight ratio." The Weigh Lighter Split Duffel 70L is a whopping £100 cheaper, currently listed for £299.

Finally, it would be impossible not to mention another favourite model of mine from the brand, the Ramverk Pro Sling Bag 24L, which is down to £104 (RRP £139). It's probably the most comfortable messenger-style bag I've ever tried and looks wonderful in the Espresso colourway.

There are many more bags and accessories in the Db Summer Sale, and I would strongly recommend checking them out if you're into quality backpacks and luggage.

[Please note: You will need to provide an email address to access the sale.]