Arlo’s video doorbell has 2K resolution and is easy to install – and it’s now 30% off

A full smart security system for under £100? Yes please, Arlo!

Bethan Morgan's avatar
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Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell
(Image credit: Future)

If you’re new to the world of smart security, one of the best devices I’d recommend you add to your home first is a video doorbell. There are so many benefits to having a video doorbell, from not missing deliveries to scaring off intruders, and they’re also surprisingly affordable, too.

Speaking of affordability, Arlo’s 2K Video Doorbell is now 30% off in its sale. Not only does it save you money, but you can also get two months free of the Arlo Secure AI Monthly subscription with this purchase.

In our Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell review, our reviewer commented that it’s “well built, competitively priced, and good at all of the jobs you need a video doorbell to be good at”. Its design is attractive too, and you can choose between wired or wireless, depending on your set-up needs.

Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime
Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime: was £169.99 now £118.99 at Arlo

Get 30% off the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime in Arlo’s sale. This battery-powered doorbell and plug-in chime are easy to install, and offer round-the-clock monitoring. It has a wide field of view so it can take videos from head to toe, and its notifications are quick and direct so you never miss a thing.

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If you like the look of this video doorbell deal but want to add extra layers to your home security, you can now get Arlo’s Starter Home Security Kit for under £100.

The kit features the video doorbell mentioned above, and the Arlo 2K Essential Outdoor Camera which we gave four stars in our Arlo 2K Essential Outdoor Camera review. It also won Highly Commended Security Device at the T3 Awards back in 2024 – more details below.

Arlo Limited Edition Starter Home Security Kit
Arlo Limited Edition Starter Home Security Kit: was £159.99 now £99 at Arlo

Get 38% off the Arlo Starter Home Security Kit at Arlo. This limited edition bundle deal includes the 2K Video Doorbell with Chime, and the 2K Essential Outdoor Security Camera.

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Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

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