Arlo’s video doorbell has 2K resolution and is easy to install – and it’s now 30% off

If you’re new to the world of smart security, one of the best devices I’d recommend you add to your home first is a video doorbell . There are so many benefits to having a video doorbell, from not missing deliveries to scaring off intruders, and they’re also surprisingly affordable, too.

Speaking of affordability, Arlo’s 2K Video Doorbell is now 30% off in its sale. Not only does it save you money, but you can also get two months free of the Arlo Secure AI Monthly subscription with this purchase.

Shop the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £169.99, the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell is now just £118.99 at Arlo. Included in this deal is the chime accessory so if you don’t have your phone on you, you can still hear who’s at your door.

In our Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell review , our reviewer commented that it’s “well built, competitively priced, and good at all of the jobs you need a video doorbell to be good at”. Its design is attractive too, and you can choose between wired or wireless, depending on your set-up needs.

Subscription fees were a slight criticism, but in this deal, you can get the Arlo Secure AI Monthly plan for free for two months which unlocks the AI Powered Early Warning System which unlocks advanced AI, better detection, cloud video storage.

Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime: was £169.99 now £118.99 at Arlo Get 30% off the Arlo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime in Arlo’s sale. This battery-powered doorbell and plug-in chime are easy to install, and offer round-the-clock monitoring. It has a wide field of view so it can take videos from head to toe, and its notifications are quick and direct so you never miss a thing.

If you like the look of this video doorbell deal but want to add extra layers to your home security, you can now get Arlo’s Starter Home Security Kit for under £100.