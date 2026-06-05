Nespresso’s summer iced coffee collection is here, and it’s got some unusual flavours

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has launched a new iced coffee collection for summer 2026. Featuring vanilla yuzu and coconut vanilla pods, Nespresso has also brought back its popular travel tumblers and mugs.

Summer is fast approaching which can mean only one thing – it’s iced coffee season! To celebrate, Nespresso has launched its new iced coffee range, featuring limited edition pods in unusual flavours, and the return of its popular travel tumblers.

Nespresso’s iced coffee collection for summer 2026 is all about the pods. Compatible with Nespresso Vertuo pod coffee machines , the standout from the new range is the Vanilla Yuzu flavour and fans of sweet coffees are sure to love it.

Vanilla Yuzu is a combination of sweet vanilla, bright citrus and pastries, alongside a light-roast Arabica blend. A zesty coffee does sound slightly strange to me, but as it’s meant to be served over ice or with a tonic, Vanilla Yuzu definitely sounds like a refreshing option for when the weather heats up.

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While Vanilla Yuzu is the new launch for this iced coffee collection, Nespresso has also brought back some fan favourites. Coconut Vanilla is back, featuring a blend of – you guessed it – coconut and vanilla – and you can also find White Chocolate & Strawberry making a reappearance.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Another returning product is the Oatly Barista Edition pod. This collaboration between Nespresso and Oatly came out in 2025 and oat milk fans loved it, as the coffee perfectly compliments oat milk, and produces smooth, sweet drinks.

One of the hits from Nespresso’s spring pastel collection from last year was its colourful travel tumblers. They quickly went viral due to their stunning pink and yellow colours, with the Travel Tumbler in particular winning fans over with its straw and cap accessories.

Now for summer 2026, the Travel Tumbler is back in Bubblegum Pink , and I think I like it more than before. The Small Travel Mug is also returning in a bold Yuzu Yellow colour.

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