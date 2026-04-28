Nespresso’s luxury pod coffee machine hits low price – and you can get 50 pods for free
The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is now £270 cheaper!
Looking for a luxury pod coffee machine? Well, you’re in luck as the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista – a.k.a Nespresso’s best looking pod coffee machine – is now £270 cheaper at John Lewis.
Shop the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista deal
Originally priced at £649.95, the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is now just £379.95 at John Lewis, saving you £270 on this premium pod coffee machine. This deal is available on the stainless steel and black truffle version of the machine, and you can also get free coffee pods when you buy it – here’s how.
To get started with the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista, you can claim 50 coffee pods for free when you register and redeem your offer at Nespresso. All you have to do is buy the machine at John Lewis and buy a sleeve of coffee pods at Nespresso, and you get 50 free coffee pods.
Save £270 on the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista at John Lewis. This luxury pod coffee machine is compatible with all Vertuo coffee pods, and it can make up to seven different drink sizes to suit your caffeine fix.
Let’s be honest, over £400 for a pod coffee machine sounds like a bit much – this is typically the price you’d be paying for a bean to cup coffee machine. But the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is a combination of both pod and bean to cup functionalities, giving you more control over your morning coffee.
With its built-in water tank, you can pop a pod into the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista to make lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and more. Its integrated steam wand has three milk temperature and three milk texture settings to choose from for customisable milk froth and foam for both dairy and plant based milks.
The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista can be used to make hot and cold coffees, and it’s made from high quality materials, so it can last a long time – far longer than other pod coffee machines. Now £270 cheaper, and with a chance to get 50 free coffee pods, this Nespresso Vertuo Creatista deal is hard to beat if you ask me.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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