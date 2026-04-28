Nespresso’s luxury pod coffee machine hits low price – and you can get 50 pods for free

Looking for a luxury pod coffee machine ? Well, you’re in luck as the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista – a.k.a Nespresso’s best looking pod coffee machine – is now £270 cheaper at John Lewis.

Shop the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista deal

Originally priced at £649.95, the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is now just £379.95 at John Lewis, saving you £270 on this premium pod coffee machine. This deal is available on the stainless steel and black truffle version of the machine, and you can also get free coffee pods when you buy it – here’s how.

To get started with the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista, you can claim 50 coffee pods for free when you register and redeem your offer at Nespresso . All you have to do is buy the machine at John Lewis and buy a sleeve of coffee pods at Nespresso, and you get 50 free coffee pods.

Let’s be honest, over £400 for a pod coffee machine sounds like a bit much – this is typically the price you’d be paying for a bean to cup coffee machine . But the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is a combination of both pod and bean to cup functionalities, giving you more control over your morning coffee.

With its built-in water tank, you can pop a pod into the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista to make lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and more. Its integrated steam wand has three milk temperature and three milk texture settings to choose from for customisable milk froth and foam for both dairy and plant based milks.