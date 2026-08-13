Flair’s electronic milk steamer looks like something from Doctor Who – it’s what you need for your home coffee set-up

QUICK SUMMARY Flair has launched the eWizard Milk Steamer, an electric milk steaming wand for your coffee set-up. Priced at £248, the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer has two nozzles to help latte art beginners become barista-level experts.

If you’re looking to take your latte art skills to the next level, the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer could be the product to help you do just that. As an electric standalone milk steaming wand, the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer is a great addition to your coffee machine set-up, especially if yours doesn’t have a milk frother attachment – but it’ll set you back £250.

Flair is known for its manual espresso machine which uses a lever to extract and ‘pull’ rich shots of coffee. The brand also has a range of milk steamers, including its Wizard Stovetop Milk Steamer that heats milk using dry steam while sitting on your gas, induction or coil stoves.

But its latest Flair eWizard Milk Steamer removes this stovetop action as it uses a 110V electric power to froth your milk instead. Featuring a cool-touch wand, two nozzles and an electric base, tank and lid with gauge, the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer quickly and expertly heats up your milk to make expert-level microfoam.

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The design of the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer is quite unusual, but that’s what Flair is best known for. When I first saw it, I thought it looked like a miniature Tardis from Doctor Who! But while it might look a little complicated, Flair states that it’s the perfect milk frothing accessory for both beginners and baristas.

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To use the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer, you simply turn it on via its power cord, and it heats up in roughly five minutes. Using dry steam via its steam wand which gets up to 270°, its pressure management system keeps it at the right temperature to create froth for cappuccinos, lattes and more.

The Flair eWizard Milk Steamer comes with two nozzles – a one hole and a three hole. Beginners are encouraged to use the one hole nozzle as it gives easier control over the steam. Once you get the hang of it, the three hole nozzle is for more manual and customisable steaming that makes you feel like you’re a barista in a café.

The Flair eWizard Milk Steamer is available to buy for £248 at Flair Espresso . It doesn’t come with a milk jug which you’ll need to use the steamer, but you can buy the Flair Milk Steaming Pitcher separately for £23.

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Is the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer the cheapest option on the market? No, and you’ll likely want a coffee machine that comes with a milk frothing wand integrated into the design to save money and space on your countertop.

But I can see the Flair eWizard Milk Steamer being something baristas and coffee enthusiasts will want to incorporate into their coffee set-up to take their skills to the next level.