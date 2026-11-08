The best new beauty tech gadgets of 2026 to put on your Christmas wishlist

I've already covered all the gifts a bearded man could want this Christmas, so now it's time to turn to beauty. There's been a steady stream of new beauty tech launches throughout 2026, covering everything from hair styling to skincare gadgets, which means there's quite a bit to choose from.

I've rounded up a selection of this year's releases, most of which I've had the chance to test myself. Whether you're shopping for someone who enjoys keeping up with the latest beauty trends or simply looking for a few Christmas gift ideas, these are the products worth taking a look at.