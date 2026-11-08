The best new beauty tech gadgets of 2026 to put on your Christmas wishlist
We've tried and tested almost all of them
I've already covered all the gifts a bearded man could want this Christmas, so now it's time to turn to beauty. There's been a steady stream of new beauty tech launches throughout 2026, covering everything from hair styling to skincare gadgets, which means there's quite a bit to choose from.
I've rounded up a selection of this year's releases, most of which I've had the chance to test myself. Whether you're shopping for someone who enjoys keeping up with the latest beauty trends or simply looking for a few Christmas gift ideas, these are the products worth taking a look at.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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