This Shark FlexBreeze dupe has 45 hours of battery life, and intense turbo cooling speeds
Dimplex’s DuoCool Smart Cordless 2-in-1 Fan could be your summer saviour
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QUICK SUMMARY
Dimplex has launched the DuoCool Smart Cordless 2-in-1 Fan.
Priced at £179.99, the Dimplex DuoCool Smart Cordless 2-in-1 Fan can be used both indoors and outdoors, and offers up to 45 hours of use.
Watch out, Shark – Dimplex has launched its DuoCool Smart Cordless 2-in-1 Fan, and it looks strangely familiar. Dimplex’s new DuoCool fan has a cordless, adjustable design, app control and an impressive battery life – if you’re looking for a Shark FlexBreeze dupe, this is the one I’d recommend.
This summer is shaping up to be the hottest on record, so unsurprisingly, many people are looking to manage the heat with the best fans. But with so many b