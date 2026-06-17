Smeg’s new Isola induction hobs just solved my biggest problem with extractor fans

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has launched the Isola collection, featuring three new induction hob styles. Available in 83cm or 90cm sizes, the Isola range features integrated extraction fans, and advanced technologies, including a Follow Pot function.

Smeg has launched its Isola range, featuring induction hobs , suspended hoods and lighting rails. The new Smeg Isola hobs are available in three styles and feature integrated extraction fans and advanced technology, making them my favourite induction hobs from the brand to date.

Designed in collaboration with Stefano Boeri Interiors, the Smeg Isola collection is stylish and architectural – as is the way with all of Smeg’s appliances. Designed for all home aesthetics, the Isola hobs sit within your countertop but are slightly raised up from it, making them a focal point in your kitchen.

The Smeg Isola hobs are available in three styles – Flat, Alta and Alta Pro. The hobs differ in style, and the Alta and Alta Pro models have more advanced technology. While it’s the most simple option, the Isola Flat hob has a huge amount of handy features under its hood, including precise temperature control, a large surface with two zones, and a grill function.

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The Isola Flat hob also has Autopot detection where the hob detects where your pot is on the surface, and activates the right heating zone. Not only is this more precise and allows for faster cooking, but it also saves energy by only heating up that specific area rather than the whole hob. It also has Evo Slider controls which only become visible when in use to keep the hob looking sleek and minimalist.

(Image credit: Smeg)

The Isola Alta and Altra Pro build on these features with both adding white LED backlighting, and a Keep Warm function. Both come with integrated extraction fans, which is one of my favourite induction hob features.

As someone who owns an induction hob but has a terrible extractor fan, integrated extraction is a must for me at this point – mainly because I’m sick of hearing my fire alarm go off! Smeg’s Isola Alta hobs have an extractor built into the middle which wicks away smoke and steam quickly and effectively.