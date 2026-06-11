My favourite ice cream maker is £100 cheaper in early Prime Day deal – and it’s not the Ninja Creami

Looking for early Prime Day deals before the actual sale starts? Well, you’re in luck as there are plenty of cheap discounts to be had at Amazon right now that could be even better than on the actual sales date.

Case in point: my favourite ice cream maker , the Cuisinart Frost Fusion is now £100 cheaper at Amazon. This is the first time the frozen drinks and soft serve machine has ever dropped to such a low price, and it definitely gives the Ninja Creami a run for its money.

Shop the Cuisinart Frost Fusion deal

Originally priced at £299.99, the Cuisinart Frost Fusion is now just £199.99 at Amazon. I gave it four stars in my Cuisinart Frost Fusion review , and commented that it’s “versatile, easy to use and makes frozen desserts and treats in as little as 25 minutes.”

Cuisinart Frost Fusion: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Save £100 on the Cuisinart Frost Fusion at Amazon. A 6-in-1 ‘frozen treat’ machine, soft serve is where the Cuisinart Frost Fusion really shines and beats the Ninja Creami at its own game. It looks the part too, and now that it’s fallen in price, it’s a no-brainer for your summer hosting.

I’ve tried both the Cuisinart Frost Fusion and the Ninja Creami , and for me, the former takes the crown as one of the best ice cream makers on the market. It can make soft serve, ice cream, sorbet, frappes, slushies and even frozen cocktails, all in one handy appliance.

What really sold me on the Cuisinart Frost Fusion is you don’t have to pre-freeze your mixtures beforehand, unlike other ice cream makers. Instead, you simply add your mix into the main part of the Cuisinart Frost Fusion, and it makes ice cream in as little as 25 minutes.

The churning part of the Cuisinart Frost Fusion is the best at making delicious soft serve-style ice cream. It can also keep your frozen treats cool for up to two hours for ice cream and 12 hours for frozen drinks. Its dispenser handle at the front is also fun to use and gives that authentic ‘Mr Whippy’ feel.