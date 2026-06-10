Meaco’s new Cirro air conditioners are here, featuring cool and heat settings – but it’s the noise you’ll be most interested in

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has launched its new Cirro air conditioner range. Available in multiple capacities, the new Meaco Cirro air conditioners operate incredibly quietly, and have multiple cooling, drying, heating and fan settings.

Meaco has just launched its new Cirro air conditioners , and they could be all you need for year-round home comfort. Available in 12,000 and 14,000 capacities, the Meaco Cirro range offers cooling, heating, drying and fan settings – but it’s the noise levels you’ll be most interested in.

For the upcoming summer season, Meaco has been busy launching its new cooling collections. Earlier this year, Meaco announced its new Sefte Pro 10” Air Circulators , which offer multiple speeds, oscillations, and a replaceable, rechargeable battery.

Now, Meaco has debuted its Cirro air conditioners , and while cooling is the main focus, models in the new range can also be used for heating, making them great options for use in all seasons. The range offers six models in 12,000, 14,000 and 16,000 BTU sizes, and you can buy cooling only or cooling and heating options.

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All models from the Cirro range are powered by inverter technology that’s designed to smoothly adjust and maintain your chosen temperature while using minimal amounts of energy to keep costs down. The different capacities are suitable for cooling all types of homes, with the 14,000 and 16,000 options being better for larger properties.

One of the standout features of the new Meaco Cirro air conditioners is its Super Quiet mode. Let’s face it – fans and air conditioners can get pretty loud, but Meaco has developed the Cirro collection to operate at just 45dB, reducing the noise level by half of what Meaco’s previous air conditioners made.

(Image credit: Meaco)

With a dual-wrapped compressor design, the Meaco Cirro air conditioners use layers of silicon insulation and cotton wool to reduce sound by absorbing vibrations. Not only does this keep everything quiet, but it ensures that the air conditioners still perform to their best ability in multiple environments, like offices and bedrooms.

For its cooling only models, the Meaco Cirro air conditioners offer three functionalities in one, including cooling, fan and drying settings. The cooling and heating versions also offer heating settings so they can be used to warm up your home during the colder months.

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The Meaco Cirro air conditioners come with two types of window kits for easy set-up, and are compatible with the Meaco app for remote control. Users can also use the accompanying remote or voice commands to customise the settings, and there’s a built-in on/off timer.