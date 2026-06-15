Meaco introduces its smallest, rechargeable fan yet – and this time, it’s all about the battery

QUICK SUMMARY Meaco has launched the Sefte 6” Portable Air Conditioner, its smallest, rechargeable fan yet. The Meaco Sefte 6” now comes with the brand’s new replaceable, rechargeable battery that makes the fan last longer while cutting down on battery waste.

Meaco has launched its new Sefte 6” Portable Air Conditioner, its smallest, cordless fan for quiet and comfortable cooling around the home and on the move. Replacing the MeacoFan 260c fan , the Meaco Sefte 6” now comes with Meaco’s new replaceable, rechargeable battery that extends its lifespan.

I’ve tested many fans and air conditioners in my time as T3’s Home Editor, and Meaco’s portfolio is some of my favourites. I tested the Meaco Sefte 8” Portable Air Circulator last year, and aside from its powerful, customisable cooling, one of my favourite features it came with was its new battery.

Many rechargeable fans come with their batteries sealed within the design, which isn’t the most practical. While rechargeable batteries are longer lasting than others, they do have an expiration date of up to three years, so if you have one of these batteries within your fan which you can’t remove, this ultimately ends up with you having to throw the entire fan away.

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Meaco’s Sefte fans – including the new Meaco Sefte 6” Portable Air Circulator – can have their batteries easily replaced when needed, so you can simply replace the battery rather than the whole product. This is something Meaco has been focused on over the past few years, as the brand wants to reduce unnecessary waste and extend their products’ lifespans.

(Image credit: Meaco)

The new Meaco Sefte 6” now comes with this new battery, and as an expansion of the Sefte range, it offers a smaller, more compact design for those with smaller homes. It’s lightweight and has a hidden carry handle so you can take it with you from room to room in your house.

Aside from the impressive battery, the Meaco Sefte 6” is now quieter than ever. It emits noise as low as 23dB, and comes with night mode for use when sleeping. The fan can also be muted so you won’t hear any beeping when changing the settings, and its digital display can turn off all its lights so it doesn’t disturb or distract you.

Despite its smaller size, the Meaco Sefte 6” uses a high-efficiency DC brushless motor that powers its 12 fan speeds. It has normal, ECO and night modes, an on/off timer and oscillates horizontally. As a cordless model, it offers up to 26.5 hours of power and it comes with a storage bag.

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