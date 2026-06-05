Salter just made its own version of the Ninja Crispi air fryer – and it’s £60 cheaper
Salter’s new Crisp & Go looks eerily similar to an air fryer favourite
QUICK SUMMARY
Salter has launched the Crisp & Go, its new portable air fryer.
Priced at £89.99, the Salter Crisp & Go has four presets, a 360° viewing window and is easy to take on the go.
Salter has launched its very own Ninja Crispi dupe. The Salter Crisp & Go looks almost identical to the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer, but for those on a tight budget, the Salter Crisp & Go will fit the bill as it’s almost half the price of the original from Ninja.
When Ninja launched the Ninja Crispi back in 2025, I truly don’t think the brand thought it would be as revolutionary as it has been. Ninja has quickly become the king of air fryers, so unsurprisingly, that means we tend to see a lot of other brands getting inspiration from their iconic designs.
Case in point: Salter has just debuted the Salter Crisp & Go, and it looks pretty identical to the Ninja Crispi. It has the same glass container and cooking pod – Ninja calls theirs the PowerPod which Salter calls theirs the CrisperHub, although where Salter’s differs is the controls are on the front of the pod rather than at the top of it like Ninja’s.
Aside from that, the Salter Crisp & Go looks eerily similar, although it looks a bit bulkier as the CrisperHub is more square compared to the rounder shape that Ninja favoured. Its glass container offers four litres of cooking capacity, and it comes with smaller 1.5-litre containers for you to take your cooked food with you on-the-go.
Speaking of on-the-go, you could even go as far as to take the whole Salter Crisp & Go with you in your bag if you wanted to cook fresh from your desk – provided there’s a plug, of course. It has 1500W of cooking power, and can heat up to temperatures of 200°C for quick and even cooking.
As the Salter Crisp & Go is made of glass, it gives you 360° views so you can see how your food is progressing. There are also four presets to choose from, as well as manual controls so it’s pretty foolproof. The Salter Crisp & Go also comes with an additional tray so you can stack layers of food within the main container for meal prepping or cooking for multiple people.
The Salter Crisp & Go is available to buy now for £89.99 at Salter. This is around £60 cheaper than the Ninja Crispi which is priced at £149.99. If you want my advice, I’d pick the Ninja Crispi as it’s the blueprint for these types of air fryers. However, if you’re on a limited budget, the Salter Crisp & Go is a good alternative.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.