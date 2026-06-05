Salter just made its own version of the Ninja Crispi air fryer – and it’s £60 cheaper

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched the Crisp & Go, its new portable air fryer. Priced at £89.99, the Salter Crisp & Go has four presets, a 360° viewing window and is easy to take on the go.

Salter has launched its very own Ninja Crispi dupe. The Salter Crisp & Go looks almost identical to the Ninja Crispi portable air fryer , but for those on a tight budget, the Salter Crisp & Go will fit the bill as it’s almost half the price of the original from Ninja.

When Ninja launched the Ninja Crispi back in 2025, I truly don’t think the brand thought it would be as revolutionary as it has been. Ninja has quickly become the king of air fryers, so unsurprisingly, that means we tend to see a lot of other brands getting inspiration from their iconic designs.

Case in point: Salter has just debuted the Salter Crisp & Go , and it looks pretty identical to the Ninja Crispi. It has the same glass container and cooking pod – Ninja calls theirs the PowerPod which Salter calls theirs the CrisperHub, although where Salter’s differs is the controls are on the front of the pod rather than at the top of it like Ninja’s.

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Aside from that, the Salter Crisp & Go looks eerily similar, although it looks a bit bulkier as the CrisperHub is more square compared to the rounder shape that Ninja favoured. Its glass container offers four litres of cooking capacity, and it comes with smaller 1.5-litre containers for you to take your cooked food with you on-the-go.

(Image credit: Salter)

Speaking of on-the-go, you could even go as far as to take the whole Salter Crisp & Go with you in your bag if you wanted to cook fresh from your desk – provided there’s a plug, of course. It has 1500W of cooking power, and can heat up to temperatures of 200°C for quick and even cooking.

As the Salter Crisp & Go is made of glass, it gives you 360° views so you can see how your food is progressing. There are also four presets to choose from, as well as manual controls so it’s pretty foolproof. The Salter Crisp & Go also comes with an additional tray so you can stack layers of food within the main container for meal prepping or cooking for multiple people.

The Salter Crisp & Go is available to buy now for £89.99 at Salter . This is around £60 cheaper than the Ninja Crispi which is priced at £149.99. If you want my advice, I’d pick the Ninja Crispi as it’s the blueprint for these types of air fryers. However, if you’re on a limited budget, the Salter Crisp & Go is a good alternative.