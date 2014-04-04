The best tech for the ultimate home audio set up

Previous Next 7/10

Amplifer: Devialet 240

A lot of the tech available to today's audiophile is generally based on existing technology, but every so often something comes along and flips the status quo on it's head - a real game changer. The Devialet D-Premier was one such device and the French company has updated its flagship model with the 240. If there is one piece of Hi-Fi equipment you'll want on display next to your brightly coloured RP6 it's this. Not just your average stereo amplifier, the Devialet is a DAC, streamer and amp. It is essentially the epitome of gear-porn. Purists may baulk at the Patented ADH® (Analog Digital Hybrid) amplification core, but there is no denying that it sounds amazing and will probably divide opinion for many years to come.

£11,800 | Devialet